(Listen) WESTCO, Gering baseball coaches discuss returning to the diamond

Yesterday Governor Pete Ricketts layed out the return to play plan for youth baseball and softball teams for this summer.

That umbrella includes all summer legion baseball teams in the state.

The nuts and bolts of this thing include practice starting on June 1st with teams able to play games starting on June 18th. There are a lot of guidelines that need to be followed to make this happen.

This morning KNEBSports caught up with both head coaches for the senior teams in town, Jeremiah Luber with the WESTCO, and Gering’s Rick Kinnaman, as we chat about the return of summer baseball for both programs.

One thing both coaches cover is the National American Legion Headquarter on Sunday stripped their affiliation from teams for this summer only. That means none of these teams will be playing under the American Legion umbrella.

The good news today is that the Nebraska Legion Baseball committee will hold a meeting later this week to help with guidance on administering the season without national registration.