(Listen) WESTCO hosts Gering tonight

After a busy weekend of legion baseball there is no time to rest with this compact summer season moving on to rivalry action in Scottsbluff tonight.

It’s WESTCO hosting Gering in a juniors and senior doubleheader at Cleveland Field starting at 5 pm.

The WESTCO Zephyrs are wrapping up a three day stretch of five games while Gering is coming off a Sunday doubleheader on the road.

WESTCO split doubleheaders over the weekend, winning their first game of the seaon on Saturday night over the Rapid City Post 22 Expos 15-10 (lost game two 6-2) before splitting a pair of 14-4 finals on Sunday on the road at Laramie.

Z’s head coach, Jeremiah Luber recaps things from Laramie for us.

The Zephyrs are 2-6 through their first eight games of the season and tonight will be the first time they’ve squared off with an in-state opponent.

Gering Platte Valley Companies comes in with a record of 3-5 after a pair of losses to the Buckley Bombers on Sunday afternoon. Those losses after a tough 3-1 home loss to the Alliance Spartans last Wednesday.

Gering head coach, Rick Kinnaman, with some insight into those two losses at Buckley yesterday.

As always it starts on the mound at this level and we expect a pretty good pitching matchup tonight with Hunter McCollum slated to take the ball for the Z’s and Gering going with Jack Franklin.

Offensively for Gering they come in hitting a combined .240 as a team while the Zephyrs got their team batting average up to .295 on Sunday.

Creighton Dike for WESTCO is swinging a red hot bat early this year; his average sits at .536 and he hit a pair of two-run homers last week vs. Cheyenne Post 6 and Post 22.

Franklin is hitting .360 for PVC while Riley Schanaman is at .292.

The B&C Steel vs. Express juniors game will start at 5 pm tonight at Cleveland Field and then the seniors game is slated for a 7:30 pm start time.

We’ll have Rural Radio Network coverage on KNEB.tv, 106.9 The Trail, and KHYYfm.com starting at approximately 7:15.