Washington Dismissed From NU

BY NU Athletic Communications/Sports Staff | January 3, 2020
Maurice Washington’s days as a Husker are over. The Nebraska football program announced today (Friday) that the Sophomore from California  has been dismissed from the  team. Washington is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Washington had not appeared for Nebraska since a mid-October loss to Minnesota, leaving the team during the first of two bye weeks.  He never returned to the lineup after that point.

On National Signing Day last month, Head coach Scott Frost said he planned to meet with Washington to try to resolve the situation.   In two years with the Huskers, Washington showed glimpses  rushing for close to 750 yards, amassing almost 400 yards receiving while scoring seven touchdowns.

