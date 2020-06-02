McCook Native Up For National Award

It was announced this week that McCook native Noah Hoffman from the OUAZ men’s golf team has been named a finalist for the 2020 Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award presented by Golf.com.

The award is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate golfer across Divisions I, II and III, plus the NAIA and NCJAA, and it is considered one of college golf’s most esteemed honors. Past winners include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas.

Hofman is one of the five NAIA finalists. He is joined by Keiser’s Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas, Dalton State’s Ben Rebne, Eli Scott of Coastal Georgia and Eric Wowor of Point.

Last month, Hofman was named to the GCAA All-America First Team. He ended the season as the NAIA’s No. 1-ranked golfer according to the Golf Stat rankings. In the seven events he played this season, Hofman recorded three outright medalist awards and he tied for the top spot on two other occasions. He averaged 70.05 strokes per round with 15 of his 20 rounds played being under par.

Recipients of the award will be announced during the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, scheduled July 13-19.