McCook routs Gering, Bridgeport & Mitchell both win, plus other scores

McCook tuned up for a big district showdown with Scottsbluff by coming west to thump Gering on Friday night by the final of 54-6.

The Bison improved to 4-2 rolling up 414 yards of total offense while defensively holding Gering to just 109 yards total on the night.

Alec Langan led the McCook rushing attack with 120 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Mark Arp for McCook threw for 121 yards and a pair of scores while also rushing for a touchdown.

Gering’s lone score came late in the game on a Lance Isaacs short touchdown run.

Gering will play at 6-1 Mitchell next week. Mitchell tonight got a road win at Ogallala, 55-39.

McCook will return home to face old rival Scottsbluff in a game that will likely decide the district championship.

Other Notes

-Bridgeport won at Valentine 20-0 to improve to 6-1. Former Scottsbluff Principal, now Valentine Superintendent, Mike Halley, said Valentine couldn’t stop Cole Faessler in the second half. The Bulldogs led 6-0 at halftime. Bridgeport is looking good for a home game in round one of the playoffs. They entered today at No. 5 in power points and they’ll finish with Hershey and Chase County, two teams that were a combined 0-12 entering tonight.

-Mitchell last week slipped up at home losing to Gothenburg. This week they go on the road at win at Ogallala 55-39. Head coach Nick Kuxhausen said “great effort from our guys”. The Tigers are home for Gering next week.

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Allen 81, Walthill 12

Ansley-Litchfield 44, South Loup 8

Aquinas 42, David City 7

Arapahoe 58, Bertrand 40

Archbishop Bergan 63, Tekamah-Herman 0

Arlington 22, Fort Calhoun 3

Ashland-Greenwood 47, Wahoo 22

Auburn 56, Nebraska City 15

Aurora 55, Hastings 34

Axtell 50, Maywood-Hayes Center 8

Battle Creek 54, O’Neill 13

Beatrice 33, Seward 28

Bellevue West 42, Millard West 7

Bennington 42, Elkhorn 34

Bishop Neumann 19, Lincoln Lutheran 7

Blair 54, Omaha Gross Catholic 14

Boys Town 33, Douglas County West 6

Bridgeport 20, Valentine 0

Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 14

Central Valley 25, Fremont Mills, Tabor, Iowa 16

Chadron 30, Alliance 20

Clarkson/Leigh 22, Wisner-Pilger 20

Columbus 34, Lincoln Pius X 24

Columbus Lakeview 42, North Bend Central 21

Columbus Scotus 55, Schuyler 15

Cozad 38, Minden 15

Creek Valley 64, Arthur County 32

Creighton 50, Summerland 14

Cross County 62, East Butler 42

Deshler 53, Lewiston 19

Doniphan-Trumbull 36, Sandy Creek 0

Dorchester 70, Heartland Lutheran 19

Elkhorn North 34, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14

Elkhorn South 35, Gretna 10

Elkhorn Valley 46, Hartington-Newcastle 18

Elm Creek 55, Alma 20

Elmwood-Murdock 56, Conestoga 8

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 38, Heartland 28

Fillmore Central 28, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 6

Gibbon 35, Centura 14

Gothenburg 36, Sidney 7

Grand Island Central Catholic 36, Hastings St. Cecilia 0

Harvard 67, Elba 7

Hitchcock County 56, Maxwell 6

Homer 58, Randolph 20

Howells/Dodge 36, Guardian Angels 16

Humphrey St. Francis 44, CWC 6

Johnson County Central 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 36

Johnson-Brock 50, Diller-Odell 14

Kearney 34, Lincoln High 0

Kearney Catholic 33, Adams Central 22

Kenesaw 73, Blue Hill 34

Lincoln Christian 38, Fairbury 8

Lincoln East 21, North Platte 7

Lincoln Southeast 49, Bellevue East 16

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 31, Omaha Concordia 6

Loomis 28, Medicine Valley 24

Louisville 41, Platteview 22

Lutheran High Northeast 60, Plainview 14

Malcolm 14, Raymond Central 6

McCook 54, Gering 6

McCool Junction 65, Meridian 0

Milford 28, Falls City 21

Mitchell 55, Ogallala 39

Neligh-Oakdale 62, West Holt 14

Norfolk Catholic 56, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6

Norris 47, Crete 8

North Central 68, Ainsworth 22

Oakland-Craig 52, Hartington Cedar Catholic 14

Omaha Creighton Prep 68, Lincoln Northeast 0

Omaha Roncalli 40, South Sioux City 13

Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Ralston 7

Omaha Westside 52, Norfolk 3

Osceola 60, Lawrence-Nelson 16

Overton 33, Brady 22

Palmer 46, Fullerton 40

Papillion-LaVista 14, Lincoln Southwest 6

Parkview Christian 52, Hampton 6

Paxton 48, Southwest 26

Pender 71, Emerson-Hubbard 12

Pierce 45, West Point-Beemer 8

Pleasanton 52, Twin Loup 14

Potter-Dix 50, Hay Springs 26

Ravenna 44, Amherst 36

Riverside 56, Elgin Public/Pope John 14

Sandhills Valley 56, Sandhills/Thedford 14

Scottsbluff 33, Lexington 14

Shelby/Rising City 64, Arcadia-Loup City 58

South Platte 51, Banner County 8

St. Mary’s 36, Bloomfield 30

St. Paul 40, Central City 29

Stanton 60, Madison 7

Sterling 59, Pawnee City 18

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 55, Wauneta-Palisade 13

Sutherland 44, Perkins County 22

Thayer Central 42, Southern 6

Wakefield 30, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 24

Waverly 36, Plattsmouth 0

Wayne 38, Boone Central 27

Wilber-Clatonia 49, Centennial 21

Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Silver Lake 26

Winside 48, Wausa 22

Wynot 42, Osmond 12

Yutan 42, Syracuse 0