McGowens Declared Immediately Eligible for 2020-21

Lincoln – Nebraska Athletics announced Monday, Oct. 5, that men’s basketball player Trey McGowens received a waiver from the NCAA and is immediately eligible for the 2020-21 season.

“We are excited that Trey received a waiver from the NCAA, and we want to thank the work of our compliance staff in helping him become eligible for this season,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Trey has the experience and skill set to be a difference maker for us this year.”

McGowens, who transferred from Pittsburgh and signed with the Huskers in April, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. A 6-foot-4, 191-pound guard from Pendleton, S.C., McGowens started 64 games for the Panthers over the last two seasons. He started 32 of 33 games last season at Pitt, averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He posted 20 double-figure efforts, including a trio of 20-point performances, and was ranked in the top 15 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in steals (4th), assists (10th), assist-to-turnover ratio (15th, 1.26-to-1) and minutes played (13th, 33.8 mpg).

A former top-100 recruit from Hargrave (Va.) Military Academy, McGowens made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2018-19, starting 32 games and averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.7 assists per game. A two-time ACC Freshman of the Week, he finished third in the conference in steals per game, while he tied or set three single-game Pitt freshman records, including points (33), steals (7) and free throws (18).