Mines guard scores 31 in win over Eagles

CHADRON, Neb. — Denali Pinto scored 31 points and the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers rallied back from a 15-0 scoring run by CSC in the first quarter, to win 63-57, Friday night in the Chicoine Center.

Chadron State falls to 5-20 overall and 3-13 in conference play. Colorado School of Mines improves to 15-6 overall and 12-4 in the RMAC.

The Orediggers built an early 10-2 lead, before the Eagles scored 15 straight points. CSC led 22-17 and the end of the first period.

The score was tied at 29 with 5:32 remaining in the first half, but the Orediggers outscored Chadron State 12-4 to close the quarter and led by eight at halftime. Mines built their lead as large as 15 in the second half and led the rest the way.

Chadron State shot 21 of 48 (43.8 percent) from the field. They converted four of 11 shots from three and were 11 of 13 from the charity stripe.

Colorado School of Mines finished 35.7 percent (20 of 56) from the field. The Orediggers made 10 of 26 from behind the arc, five by Pinto, and converted 13 of 14 attempts from the charity stripe.

CSC had 14 turnovers in the loss, two more than their opponent. The Eagles had 15 points off turnovers, while Mines had 23.

Both teams had 32 rebounds.

Freshman Jordan Morris was one rebound shy of a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds, leading CSC in both categories.

Pinto was the only double-digit scorer for Colorado School of Mines. Sammy Van Sickle had a game high 11 rebounds.

Tomorrow, the Eagles host UCCS. The Mountain Lions fell to MSU-Denver 57-49, Friday night.