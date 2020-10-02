Mitchell volleyball makes it “5-peat” with WTC title

For a fifth straight season the Mitchell Tiger volleyball team has captured the Western Trails Conference Tournament title. They pulled the trick by winning a pair of matches on Thursday, including the title match against Bridgeport.

After defeating Bayard 2-1 to reach the championship round it was a win over Bridgeport in three by the scores of 23-25, 25-23, and 25-19.

Mitchell received a first round bye while Bridgeport needed an opening round win over Kimball and a semifinal win over Gordon-Rushville to reach the title match.

Gordon-Rushville defeated Bayard 25-14, 25-13 in the third place match.

Tournament results

Rd. 1- Bayard def. Morrill 2-1

Rd. 1- Gordon-Rushville def. Hemingford 2-0

Rd. 1- Bridgeport def. Kimball 2-0

Rd. 2- Mitchell def. Bayard 2-1

Rd. 2- Bridgeport def. Gordon-Rushville 2-0

Championship Match- Mitchell def. Bridgeport 23-25, 25-23, 25-19

3rd Place Match- Gordon-Rushville def. Bayard 25-14, 25-13

Match 8- Morrill def. Hemingford 2-0

Match 9- Morrill def. Kimball 2-0

Match 10- Hemingford def. Kimball 2-0