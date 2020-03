The City of Gering announced on Wednesday that Monument Shadows Golf Course is open for the time-being.

The Pro Shop is closed to walk-in traffic and you’ll need to call ahead for a tee-time.

There is a service window located on the northeast side of the Pro Shop where you can pay your greens fees and make purchases.

Tee-times mush be scheduled by calling 308-635-2277. No walk-up tee-times will be given.

The City of Gering also says that Parks and Recreation public spaces are also open for now.