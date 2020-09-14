Monument Shadows in Gering now set to host Girls Class B Golf Championship

On behalf of NSAA, the Visitors Bureaus in Gering and Scotts Bluff County, Gering and Scottsbluff High Schools and the NSAA State Girls Golf Championship Planning Committee; please see the following announcement in regards to the 2020 NSAA Class B State Girls State Golf Championship.

After evaluating both courses last week during a site visit with NSAA officials, it has been determined that NSAA Class B Girls State Golf Championship will be played at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering on October 12 & 13, 2020. The 2021 NSAA Class B Girls Golf Championship is scheduled to be played at Scotts Bluff Country Club.

“We as the local host committee have worked collaboratively with both communities to deliver a tournament that provides the best experience for the competitors that qualify for the state championship,” stated Dave Hoxworth, representing the planning committee. “We personally want to thank both courses for their flexibility to make this the best experience for the players and their parents.”