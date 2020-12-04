More CSC basketball games postponed

CHADRON, Neb. — November 3, 2020 — Due to Covid-19 factors and out of an abundance of caution, three Chadron State College basketball games will be postponed this weekend.

The CSC women will not travel to Durango, Colorado, for their Friday game at Fort Lewis College, but will instead board a bus Friday, pending test results, for Western Colorado University in Gunnison, for a Saturday evening game.

The Eagles men’s team will not be traveling at all this weekend. They are set to open up the season at home next weekend versus Westminster College and Colorado Mesa University.

The schools involved may attempt to make up the canceled games, depending on dates becoming available later in the season. No dates are set at this time, however.