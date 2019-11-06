Morehouse scores 31, WNCC women top Sheridan

SHERIDAN, Wyo. – Tishara Morehouse poured in 31 points and the No. 17 Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team topped Sheridan College 85-74 Tuesday night in Sheridan, Wyoming.

WNCC head coach Chad Gibney said it was a good win for his squad on the road.

“It is always tough to win any game on the road,” Gibney said. “We did some good things tonight, but still have a lot of small areas we can get better at to really improve our team.”

WNCC only trailed three times in the contest and the two teams were tied just three times.

The Cougar women jumped out to a 10-2 lead and led 15-8 before Sheridan knotted the score at 16. WNCC came back as Morehouse scored six of the last eight points for a 24-20 lead after the first quarter.

The second half was a defensive quarter as Sheridan outscored WNCC 16-14 to hold a slim 38-36 lead.

The third quarter saw Sheridan grab their first lead of the night at 58-57 only to watch Lidsey Mahoukou put the Cougars back on top with a bucket. Sheridan came back with a trey for another lead, but Maddy Campbell buried a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 62-61 lead after three periods.

The fourth quarter was all WNCC as the Cougars outscored Sheridan 23-13. WNCC pushed the lead to 68-63. After a bucket by Sheridan, the Cougars went on a 10-01 run to lead 78-66 and never looked back to pick up their second win of the season.

WNCC shot 43 percent from the field and buried six 3-pointers. The Cougar defense held the Generals to 42 percent shooting and allowed the Generals to make just five of 18 treys.

WNCC had four players in double figures. Moorehouse led all scorers with 31 points, shooting 11 of 23 from the field and a strong 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Moorehouse also had three rebounds, three assists, and four steals.

Taylor Joplin finished with 15 points with three 3-pointers. Joplin also had five rebounds. Yuliyana Valcheva finished with 11 points, while R’Manie Pulling had 10 points with a 7 of 8 night at the charity stripe.

The Cougars also got eight points from Lidsey Mahoukou.

WNCC, 2-0, will be back in action this weekend at a classic in Hutchinson, Kansas. WNCC will open the weekend against No. 9 Hutchinson before facing Barton Community College on Saturday.

WNCC 24 14 24 23 – 85

Sheridan 20 16 25 13 — 74

WNCC

Tishara Moorehouse 31, Yuliyana Valcheva 11, R’Manie Pulling 10, Taylor Joplin 15, Lidsey Mahoukou 8, Georgia Berry 2, Dezmonea Antwine 1, Maddy Campbell 7.

SHERIDAN

Alex Trosper 18, Haley McDermott 4, Julia Bartlett 2, Shelby Tarter 4, Sara Oca 1, Emma Cheetham 2, Madi Miller 21, Cynthia Green 14, Mallorey Sheppard 8.