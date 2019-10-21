class="post-template-default single single-post postid-415334 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Morrill boys basketball fundraiser set for early November

BY Chris Cottrell | October 21, 2019
Mike Rozier and Josh Allen memorabilia will be available at fundraiser dinner. (Photo courtesy of Dave Vondy)

The second annual preseason fundraiser for the Morrill High School boys basketball team is set for Saturday night, November 2nd at The American Legion in Morrill from 6-10 p.m.

The evening will start at 5 pm with happy hour and the start of the slient auction.

A $15 spaghetti dinner will be served at 6 pm and then at 6:45 the guest speaker will be Shawn Munn, a Morrill High School graduate. Munn spoke over the summer at the West Nebraska All-Star dinner and recognition ceremony.

The live auction will start at 7 pm and then a DJ will play at 9 o’clock.

A VIP table for eight costs $150 or it’s $15 for a dinner ticket.

Take a look at some of the items that will be up for grabs during the auction portion of night…

Terrell Davis signed Broncos helmet.
Larry Bird signed Celtics jersey.
Morrill basketball cornhole game.

You’ll be able to choose from a menu of live auction item options like: vacation packages, art, metal art, music, movie & sports memorabilia.

Proceeds from the night will go to benefit the Morrill Boys basketball program.

For more information contact Terry Lofink at 308-765-8301 or Dave Vondy at 970-768-4408.

