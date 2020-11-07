Morrill Boys Basketball Fundraising Auction goes online

What’s become an annual staple for the community of Morrill will have to be held virtually here in 2020.

The 3rd Annual Morrill Boys Basketball Fundraising Online Auction is being held online with five separate days of bidding, beginning tonight.

The auction is being put on by All-American Fundraising and will be held on their Facebook page at facebook.com/davevondy.

The dates for bidding are tonight (Saturday 11/7), Sunday 11/8, Wednesday 11/11, Saturday 11/14, and Sunday 11/15.

The items available to bid on will be available and can be seen on that same Facebook page by sometime each afternoon on bid day. There will be 10-15 items per night with bidding getting underway at approximately 6 pm.

Funds raised from the auction will go to benefit the Morrill Boys Basketball team.

For more information you can contact Morrill head coach Terry Lofink at 308-765-8301 or Dave Vondy at 970-768-4408.