NCA All-State teams announced for Boys Tennis, Girls Golf, Cross Country

BY Press Release - NCA | November 20, 2020
(Nebraska Coaches Association)

The Nebraska Coaches Association selections for All-State Boys’ Tennis, Girls’ Golf and Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country have been released. Use the links below to view this year’s All-State and Super State teams.

Gering’s Madison Seiler was a Super State selection in girls cross country after winning the Class B individual state title and Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley along with Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer were both named Super State in Class B girls golf. Kelley was the state champion with Schlaepfer finishing as runner-up.

Full Super State and All-State selections can be found by clicking on the links below.

2020 Super State Girls Golf

2020 Boys Tennis Class A

2020 Boys Tennis Class B

2020 Boys Cross Country

2020 Girls Cross Country

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
