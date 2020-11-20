NCA All-State teams announced for Boys Tennis, Girls Golf, Cross Country

The Nebraska Coaches Association selections for All-State Boys’ Tennis, Girls’ Golf and Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country have been released. Use the links below to view this year’s All-State and Super State teams.

Gering’s Madison Seiler was a Super State selection in girls cross country after winning the Class B individual state title and Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley along with Gering’s Madi Schlaepfer were both named Super State in Class B girls golf. Kelley was the state champion with Schlaepfer finishing as runner-up.

Full Super State and All-State selections can be found by clicking on the links below.

2020 Super State Girls Golf

2020 Boys Tennis Class A

2020 Boys Tennis Class B

2020 Boys Cross Country

2020 Girls Cross Country