NEB SB: Shockers Top Huskers

Columbia, Mo. — Nebraska fell to Wichita State on Saturday by a score of 17-5.

Lindsey Walljasper (3-3) started and pitched a total of 4.1 innings in two separate appearances. She gave up three runs – two earned – on seven hits and recorded two strikeouts. Courtney Wallace pitched 1.1 innings of relief. She gave up five runs – four earned – on four hits. Karlee Seevers also pitched 1.1 innings of relief.

Caitlin Bingham (3-1) pitched a complete 7.0 innings. She gave up five runs – four earned – on eight hits and had three strikeouts.

Nebraska recorded eight hits. Walljasper went 3-for-3 to lead the Huskers. Tristen Edwards and Rylie Unzicker each had two hits, while Samantha Owen finished with one.

The Huskers took a 1-0 lead in the first after back-to-back doubles from Edwards and Unzicker.

In the fourth, Wichita State scored three runs on three hits to go up 3-1. In the bottom of the inning, Walljasper hit a two-out double but a strikeout ended the inning.

WSU scored five more in the fifth off five hits and a Husker error. NU responded in the bottom of the inning scoring three. Wallace reached on a fielder’s choice and Edwards singled to put two runners on with one out. Unzicker singled to score one. With runners on the corners, Unzicker stole second and on a throwing error, both runners advanced a base to plate another. A groundout scored Unzicker to cut the lead to 8-4.

In the sixth, the Shockers scored four runs on five hits which included two homers. In the bottom of the inning, Owen hit a leadoff double and Walljasper singled to put two runners on. A groundout scored Owen.

WSU scored five more runs in the seventh.

Nebraska continues the Mizzou Tournament on Sunday when the Huskers take on No. 21/23 Missouri (10 AM) and Wichita State (12:30 PM). A live radio broadcast will be available on Huskers.com for both games.

Game Notes

– Rylie Unzicker went 2-for-3 against the Shockers. On the day she is 4-for-6 after recording two hits in the first game of the day against No. 21/23 Mizzou.

– Lindsey Walljasper went 3-for-3 against Wichita State tying a career high.

– Karlee Seevers made her second appearance as a Husker. She pitched a career-high 1.1 innings against the Shockers.