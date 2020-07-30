Nebraska Amateur Wraps Up Today

Omaha-Table Rock’s Calvin Freeman put together the second-lowest round of the day to jump into the lead after the third round of the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha on Wednesday. Freeman, who played college golf at Nebraska and now is the head coach at Southeast Community College, fired a round of 67 (-4) to take the 54-hole lead at 208 (-5). Omaha’s Andy Sajevic held the lead for most of the day, but a couple late bogeys dropped him to second, one stroke back at 209 (-4) after a round of 69 (-2). Aurora’s Caleb Badura, last year’s runner-up, is in seventh