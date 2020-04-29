class="post-template-default single single-post postid-458224 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska Coaches Association Cancels All-Star Games

BY KTMX/KAWL Sports Staff | April 29, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska Coaches Association Cancels All-Star Games
Photo Courtesy-NCA

LINCOLN- On the same day the boys basketball rosters were released, the Nebraska Coaches Association announced on Twitter Tuesday that the 2020 All-Star Games would be canceled. This year would have featured the 52nd boys basketball game, the 41st girls basketball game, the 37th girls volleyball match, and the 16th softball game.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments