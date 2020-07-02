Nebraska finishes second at Four State event

COLUMBIA, MO (July 2, 2020) – Team Nebraska scored 3.5 points in singles matches on Thursday to finish second at the 52nd Junior Girls Four-State Matches, falling two points shy of champion Kansas.

Kansas finished with eight total points for the competition, while Nebraska was second at six points. Iowa and Missouri tied for third with five points each.

Emily Karmazin of Omaha got the ball rolling early. She won her singles match in a dominating 9-and-8 fashion over Greta Hinds of Missouri. Karmazin didn’t lose a single hole on the front nine, and tied the ninth to head to the turn 8 up. She closed out the match when Hinds conceded on the 10th hole.

The second Nebraska member to score a point was Lauren Thiele of Wahoo. Thiele faced Anna Nacos of Iowa, and won 4 and 3. The 2019 Nebraska Girls’ Match Play Champion won three out of her last five holes before finally ending the match on the 15th green.

Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha was unable to win her roller coaster of a match with Missouri’s Ella Overstreet. Hanna won the first three holes of the match, but Overstreet came back and won holes No. 5, 6, and 7 to tie. Hanna fought hard on the back nine, but lost 2 and 1 on the 17th hole.

Baylee Steele of North Platte dominated in her match against Iowa’s Lauren Sease, finishing a lopsided 5-and-4 match. Steele won the first five holes to jump out to a commanding lead. Sease tried to mount a comeback on the back nine, winning Nos. 11 and 12 to put the pressure on Steele. However, Steele tied the 13th hole and closed the match out with a par on the 14th.

Danica Badura of Aurora, fresh off her win at the Nebraska Girls’ Match Play Championship, played a tight match with Julia Misemer of Kansas. Badura won two holes on the front nine to Misemer’s three, and Misemer led 1 up at the turn. Badura tied the match on the 10th hole, but Misemer answered back with wins on Nos. 11 and 12. Badura put up a fight, winning the 15th to cut the deficit to one, but Misemer put the match out of reach, winning Nos. 16 and 17 to finish off the 3-and-1 win.

Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln was the last Nebraska match on the course, and was the only Nebraska team member to play the 18th hole today. Her match against Kansas’ Lia Johnson was back and forth all day. Neither of them were able to build a lead higher than 1 up at any point in the match. Johnson came out of the turn and won the first two holes on the back nine. Kolbas responded by winning Nos. 13 and 14. The match stayed tied until No. 17, when Kolbas made par to go 1 up with one hole to play. She was unable to make par on the 18th though, and Johnson rolled in the par putt to tie the match.