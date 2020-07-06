Nebraska Girls’ and Junior Amateur begins Tuesday at Scotts Bluff Country Club

SCOTTSBLUFF (July 6, 2020) – The championship season continues on Tuesday, as 117 of the state’s best junior golfers with compete at Scotts Bluff Country Club for the 20th Nebraska Girls’ Amateur Championship and the 53rd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship.

The girls’ championship features 36 holes of stroke play, with 36 girls set to battle it out for the title. While 81 boys will compete over 54 holes of stroke play to crown a champion.

Neither defending champion is in the field this week, but the championships still have a packed lineup.

The 2018 champion Jason Kolbas of Lincoln is in the field after missing the championship last year. His 213 (-3) total at Elks Country Club was good for a two-stroke win that year. He will play with Isaac Heimes of Norfolk, who made it to the semifinals of this year’s Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship, and Rex Soulliere of Omaha.

Reed Malleck of York will try to sweep the junior championships this week, fresh off his win in the Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship last month in Oakland. He starts his week at 9:10 a.m. MDT Tuesday, and will be joined by Marcus Eriksen of Grand Island, and Ian Lundquist of Oakland.

The 2019 Nebraska Junior Match Play champion Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn will also tee it up this week. He’s paired with Teddy Peterson of Omaha and Jake Hagerbaumer of Hooper. Another group to watch is the 9:40 a.m. time off No. 1, which includes 2019 Junior Cup team member Jake Kluver of Norfolk, Christopher Atkinson of Omaha and Geran Sander of Lincoln.

On the girls’ side, Danica Badura of Aurora comes into this championship just a few weeks after her win at the Nebraska Girls’ Match Play Championship. She defeated Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln in the final to take home her first NGA title. She plays with Madi Schlaepfer of Gering and Baylee Steele of North Platte.

Kolbas will try and join her brother in winning a junior title. She is coming of a big win at the Midwest Junior Championship in Iowa, where she cruised to an eight-stroke victory against tough competition from several different states. Kolbas gets her week started with fellow Girls’ Four-State team member Emily Karmazin of Omaha, and Harley Hiltibrand of Brule.

The championship kicks off Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Scotts Bluff Country Club, with boys in the morning wave, and girls in the afternoon. The fields switch on Wednesday, with the girls’ final round starting at 8 a.m. and the boys’ second round beginning at 1 p.m. The boys’ field will be cut to the low 40 scores and ties after the second round, with the final round scheduled for an 8 a.m. start on Thursday.

Scotts Bluff Country Club last hosted the Nebraska Junior Amateur in 2006, when McCook’s Brandon Crick won the boys’ title and Lincoln’s Alexis Holmes won the girls’ title.

Pairings for the first two rounds of the boys championship and the first round of the girls’ championship are available on the championship websites below, along with the scoring page and additional information.

The 2020 NGA Media Guide is available below, and we also have a dropbox folder below where we will upload video content from the week. Feel free to use any of this with credit to the Nebraska Golf Association. If you have any questions or requests, contact Ben Vigil at bvigil@nebgolf.org.