Nebraska Men’s Basketball Assistant Lutz Leaving to Pursue Coaching Opportunities

LINCOLN – Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Thursday that special assistant Bobby Lutz is leaving the Husker program to pursue coaching opportunities.

For the last two seasons, Lutz has served as the Huskers Special Assistant to the Head Coach, helping with game planning, non-conference scheduling and assisting Hoiberg and the Husker staff in the day-to-day operation. Lutz has won nearly 400 games as a collegiate head coach and helped his programs reach postseason play 22 times as either a head coach or assistant coach.

Statement from Bobby Lutz

When I agreed to join Fred at Nebraska as Special Assistant, there was positive momentum in the NCAA for allowing an additional person to actively coach during practice and games. That has not happened. While I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in Lincoln and will always be grateful to Fred for allowing me to be a part in building the foundation of this program, I miss coaching and recruiting. Therefore, I am leaving Nebraska to pursue coaching opportunities and look forward to the next challenge. We loved our time in Lincoln and met many special friends whom we will forever cherish. All the best. #GBR

Statement from Fred Hoiberg

Bobby has been a great resource for our staff the past two years and appreciate all of his contributions in helping build the foundation of our program in Lincoln. He has been a great sounding board for me at both Iowa State and Nebraska and has an outstanding basketball mind. He has a passion for coaching and wanted to get back on the sideline.