Nebraska Sets New Fan Protocol

In accordance with Wednesday’s announcement from the Big Ten Conference, all University of Nebraska home sports competitions will be closed to the public effective immediately. As of today, all Nebraska home games and competitions will take place as scheduled, but will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, essential staff and personnel, credentialed members of the media and immediate family members of the participating teams. Further discussion on the status of the Red-White spring football game on April 18 at Memorial Stadium and Nebraska volleyball’s April 25 spring match in Grand Island will occur in the coming days. The main priority of the Big Ten Conference and University of Nebraska is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis.