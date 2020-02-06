Nebraska Softball Falls to New Mexico State in Season Opener

Las Cruces, N.M. —- Nebraska fell to New Mexico State on Thursday night at the Troy Cox Classic by a score of 11-6.

Olivia Ferrell started and pitched 3.0 innings. She gave up one run on three hits and recorded three strikeouts. At the plate, Ferrell went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer. Courtney Wallace pitched 3.0 innings of relief. She gave up six runs – five earned – on seven hits and added three strikeouts. Wallace hit as well for the Huskers, recording one hit and one run. Lindsey Walljasper (0-1) gave up four runs on three hits.

On offense, Nebraska recorded eight hits including a pair of home runs from Ferrell and Tristen Edwards . Anni Raley started at catcher and led the team at the plate going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple. The hits marked the first of her career. Peyton Glatter , Cam Ybarra , Courtney Wallace and Payton Huscroft each had one hit for the Huskers.

Chloe Rivas improved to 1-0 for New Mexico State. She pitched 2.2 innings and gave up four runs on four hits.

The Aggies took a quick 1-0 lead in the first after a solo home run.

In the top of the second, Nebraska threatened, but was unable to score. Ferrell drew a walk and Raley doubled to put runners in scoring position. Rylie Unzicker drew another walk to load the bases, but a groundout got the Aggies out of the jam.

The Huskers took the lead in the fourth after Wallace drew a walk and Ferrell hit a two-run bomb to put the Huskers up 2-1. The Aggies responded in the bottom of the inning scoring six runs on six hits to take a 7-2 lead.

In the top of the fifth Nebraska loaded the bases with no outs. Edwards drew a walk and Ybarra was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. Carson Fischer ran for Ybarra and Glatter singled to put three runners on. NM State got back-to-back force outs at home but Huscroft singled to bring in two runs. She reached second on the throw attempt home and Brooke Andrews ran for her. The inning ended on a pop up but NU cut the lead to 7-4. In the bottom of the inning, the Aggies scored four runs on three hits, which included two home runs.

Unzicker drew a walk in the sixth and Edwards hit a two-run homer to cut the lead to 11-6. However, Nebraska could not make up the difference in the seventh.

The Troy Cox Classic continues tomorrow for Nebraska when the team plays UTEP at 12:30 p.m. CT. A live radio broadcast will be available on Huskers.com.