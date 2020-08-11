Nebraska Statement On Big Ten Decision

Following the Big Ten’s decision to choose to try to move Fall sports to the spring. UNL issued this statement about the vote today (Tuesday).

Statement by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter,

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos and Nebraska Head Football Coach Scott Frost

“We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play.

Safety comes first. Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures, and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics.

We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.” On Monday, Scott Frost said NU will look at other avenues to play if the league chose not to have a season this year. It is unclear whether NU could make such a move even if they wanted to.