Nebraska Volleyball Announces Spring Match in Grand Island

The Nebraska volleyball team will play a spring match against Northern Colorado at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island on Saturday, April 25. The match is set to begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster and at the Heartland Events Center Box Office at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11. All tickets will be reserved at $10 with limited courtside seats available at $25 each. There will be a limit of eight tickets sold per person, and there will be a handling fee on all tickets purchased. No tickets will be sold through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

The spring match will air on Husker Sports Network radio affiliates and online at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app. The Husker volleyball players will sign autographs immediately following the match.

Nebraska last played in Grand Island in 2015, when the Huskers swept Kansas State in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,006 at the Heartland Events Center. NU also played in Grand Island in 2011, topping Wichita State with 5,522 in attendance.

The match in Grand Island will be the Huskers’ only one of the 2020 spring season. Nebraska is coming off a 28-5 season and an NCAA regional final appearance in 2019. The Huskers had no seniors on their roster last season for the first time in school history, and 12 players return from that squad this spring.

Northern Colorado went 26-8 last year and 17-1 in the Big Sky Conference. The Bears won the Big Sky Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament, where they fell in the first round to Hawaii, 3-1.