Lincoln-Nebraska was supposed to host Wisconsin in Memorial Stadium on Saturday. That game will not happen as on Wednesday Wisconsin announced it will be pausing all football activities for seven days. The decision comes after the Wisconsin athletic department announced that 12 people connected to the program have tested positive including head coach Paul Chryst.
Nebraska vs Wisconsin game cancelled
