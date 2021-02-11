News and notes for HS basketball, wrestling, plus WNCC look-ahead

Here’s just a few notes on all things sports as we move towards the weekend including some broadcast details and schedule changes.
B-4 District Wrestling Tournament at Gering
-Gering High School is hosting the meet on Saturday with action starting at 10 am.
-KNEB.tv will LIVESTREAM the entire day of action starting at 10 am.
-300 tickets will be made available to purchse at the door on a first come, first serve basis that morning starting at 9 am.
Prep basketball notes/broadcast schedule
Thursday- North Platte at Scottsbluff…KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, Mobius 1500, 106.9 The Trail & KHYYfm.com at 4:45, girls game tip at 5 pm.
Thursday- McCook at Gering…KNEB.tv, ALLO 190, KMOR 93.3 FM & KHYYfm.com at 4:45, girls game tip at 5 pm.
Friday (time change)- McCook at Scottsbluff…KNEB.tv, ALLO channel 15, Mobius 1500, 106.9 The Trail & KHYYfm.com at 1:45, girls game tip at 2 pm.
Friday (time change)- North Platte at Gering…KNEB.tv, ALLO 190, KMOR 93.3 FM & KMORfm.com at 1:45, girls game tip at 2 pm.
-The Bayard vs. Kimball games scheduled for tonight, Thursday 2/11, have been canceled.
-Bayard vs. Minatare girls on Friday has been canceled and the boys game will start at 5:30.
WNCC weekend
-Cougar volleyball is at the EWC Tournament Friday and Saturday with matches Friday vs. North Platte CC (noon) and Utah State-Eastern (2 pm), and then on Saturday vs. Casper College (8 am) and Laramie County CC (noon).
-WNCC basketball is hosting games Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
- Thursday: Northwest College vs. Central Community College-Columbus, 7:30
- Friday: WNCC women vs. Northwest College, 5:30
- Friday: WNCC men vs. Northwest College, 7:30
- Saturday: WNCC women vs. Central Community College-Columbus, 2:00
- Saturday: WNCC men vs. Central Community College-Columbus, 4:00