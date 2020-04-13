Nick Broz leaving Bridgeport for Cozad

After a successful 10 year run as the head boys basketball coach at Bridgeport High School, Nick Broz has accepted the boys head coaching position at Cozad High School.

Broz was officially hired as basketball coach and middle school physical education teacher on Monday night.

In his ten seasons at the helm Broz put together a record of 166-78 with two Class C1 State Tournament appearances.

Under Broz, Bridgeport has put together nine straight winning seasons, to go along with sub-district titles in five of the last six years, and they’ve won eight conference championships; six Western Trails and also two SPVA titles.

Those two state tournament appearances came in 2015 and 2019 with the Bulldogs falling in round one games to Battle Creek and Ponca.

This season Bridgeport fell one win shy of getting back to Lincoln, falling in a district final to Doniphan-Trumbull.

Just over a week ago Cozad lost their coach, Drew Danielson, who left after four seasons to become the new head coach at Hastings High School (Lance Creech retired).

Cozad finished this season with a record of 5-17.

KNEB Sports will have more with Coach Broz coming up tomorrow.