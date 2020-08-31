Nick Mason wins Pro-Am, Lashley finishes fifth

The 2020 Platte Valley Pro-Am went to a playoff hole with Nick Mason defeating Jhared Hack.
Both players finished their final 18 holes tied at 13 under par and then Mason birdied the first playoff hole (hole #9) to win the tournament and collect that $10,000 first place check.
Mason shot rounds of 66, 71, and 66.
Hack took home $6,350 for the second place finish after rounds of 67, 67, and 69.
PGA Tour pro, Nate Lashley, had to rally for a solo fifth place finish. Lashley opened with a first round 76 followed by 67 and then yesterday Lashley posted the low round for the tournament with a 64.
Individual Top Ten
- Nick Mason, -13
- Jhared Hack, -13
- Li Wang, -11
- Brad Marek, -10
- Nate Lashley, -9
- Derek Tolan, -8
- Sam Cyr, -7
- Rylee Reinertson, -7
- Coby Welch, -7
- Chris Gilman, -6
