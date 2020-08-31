class="post-template-default single single-post postid-482195 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Nick Mason wins Pro-Am, Lashley finishes fifth

BY Chris Cottrell | August 31, 2020
The 2020 Platte Valley Pro-Am went to a playoff hole with Nick Mason defeating Jhared Hack.

Both players finished their final 18 holes tied at 13 under par and then Mason birdied the first playoff hole (hole #9) to win the tournament and collect that $10,000 first place check.

Mason shot rounds of 66, 71, and 66.

Hack took home $6,350 for the second place finish after rounds of 67, 67, and 69.

PGA Tour pro, Nate Lashley, had to rally for a solo fifth place finish. Lashley opened with a first round 76 followed by 67 and then yesterday Lashley posted the low round for the tournament with a 64.

Individual Top Ten

  1. Nick Mason, -13
  2. Jhared Hack, -13
  3. Li Wang, -11
  4. Brad Marek, -10
  5. Nate Lashley, -9
  6. Derek Tolan, -8
  7. Sam Cyr, -7
  8. Rylee Reinertson, -7
  9. Coby Welch, -7
  10. Chris Gilman, -6

For the full rundown on all scores from the Platte Valley Pro-Am you can CLICK HERE.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited.
