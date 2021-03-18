class="post-template-default single single-post postid-518741 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Nicole Drenwick Leaving Husker Volleyball Program

BY NU Athletic Communications | March 18, 2021
Photo courtesy Scott Bruhn

LINCOLN – Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook confirmed Thursday morning that Nicole Drewnick has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal.

“Nicole has been a great teammate and representative of Nebraska volleyball, and I support her decision and wish her the best moving forward,” Cook said.

Drewnick, a sophomore setter from Dallas, chose to opt out of the 2020-21 season during the COVID-19 pandemic. She played in 29 matches as a freshman in 2019 and posted 10 assists and two service aces.

