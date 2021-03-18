Nicole Drenwick Leaving Husker Volleyball Program

LINCOLN – Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook confirmed Thursday morning that Nicole Drewnick has entered her name in the NCAA transfer portal.

“Nicole has been a great teammate and representative of Nebraska volleyball, and I support her decision and wish her the best moving forward,” Cook said.

Drewnick, a sophomore setter from Dallas, chose to opt out of the 2020-21 season during the COVID-19 pandemic. She played in 29 matches as a freshman in 2019 and posted 10 assists and two service aces.