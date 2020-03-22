NIRA cancels spring rodeo season

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel the last few remaining rodeos in the spring season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are a rodeo coach that has one of these few events, please cancel your event immediately.

It is heartbreaking for all of our athletes, coaches, and fans, but the health and safety of everyone is the most important at this time.

As of now, the 2020 College National Finals Rodeo is still planned for June 14-20 in Casper, Wyoming. A final decision will be made by May 14th, with the advisement of the CDC and the State of Wyoming and their Public Health Departments.

Please continue to be vigilant in your efforts to share proper safe social distancing and hand washing techniques in all of your gatherings.

Thank you all for your support of college rodeo during this unprecedented and very difficult time.