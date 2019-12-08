No. 10 WNCC women top Central Wyoming for 12th win

RIVERTON, Wyo. – The 10th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College put four in double figures and raced out to a 39-23 halftime lead in topping Central Wyoming College 85-68 Saturday afternoon in Riverton, Wyoming.

The win was WNCC’s 10th straight and moves the Cougars to 12-1 on the season.

WNCC will look for its 11th straight when they host Eastern Wyoming College on Tuesday in a men’s and women’s doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s win saw the Cougars and Central Wyoming tied just once with no lead changes. The Cougars raced out to a 39-23 halftime lead behind 38 percent shooting.

WNCC heated up shooting even more in the second half, making 49 percent. The Cougars shot 43 percent for the game while making 6 of 16 3-pointers. WNCC was 17 of 29 from the charity stripe for the game.

WNCC had four in double figures. Tishara Morehouse continued her torrid scoring, finishing with 18 points. Morehouse was a perfect 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

Yuliyana Valcheva finished the game with 14 points while also pulling down six rebounds. Maddy Campbell finished with 12 points while R’Manie Pulling chipped in 11 points.

Georgia Berry led the team with nine rebounds.

Pulling led the way with four assists.

Central Wyoming was led by Essy Latu with 34 points including five 3-pointers and a perfect 9 of 9 from the free throw line.

WNCC 39 46 – 85

Central Wyo. 23 45 – 68

WNCC

Tishara Morehouse 18, Yuliyana Valcheva 14, R’Manie Pulling 9, Taylor Joplin 2, Lidsey Mahoukou 11, Zarrea Coleman 5, Georgia Berry 5, Dezmonea Antwine 9, Maddy Campbell 12.

CENTRAL WYOMING

Essy Latu 34, Siona Astorga 4, Abigale Sparks 8, Kailiana Ramos 10, Paityn Williams 8, Hayley Cotter 4.