No. 11 WNCC women pick up win over Mineral Area

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The No. 11 Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team received 28 points from Tishara Morehouse and the Cougar women registered a 71-66 win over Mineral Area College in the second day of the Thanksgiving Classic in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The Cougars moved to 9-1 with the win. Mineral Area, who received votes in last weeks, poll dropped to 6-2 on the season.

The contest was a back and forth affair between the two national-recognized teams. The score was tied four times with two lead changes.

WNCC won the battle in the point 30-16 over Mineral Area, but the big story was points off of turnovers, where the Cougars won that battle 17-3.

The first quarter was one of those ties as each team finished with 17 points. It was the second quarter where WNCC took charge, outscoring Mineral Area 20-15 to grab a 37-32 lead at halftime.

Both teams were back and forth once again in the third, each scoring 16 points. WNCC led after three periods 53-48. The Cougars won the fourth quarter, outscoring Mineral area 18-15 for the final 71-63 score.

WNCC’s largest lead of the game was 14 points with 6:10 to play in the contest. Mineral Area’s largest lead was four points with 9:15 to play in the second quarter.

WNCC shot 37 percent from the field and were 6 of 29 from beyond the arc. The Cougars were also 13 of 17 from the free throw line.

Morehouse was the only Cougar in double figures with 28 points with three 3-pointers. Yuliyana Valcheva and R’Manie Pulling each had nine points, while Lidsey Mahoukou finished with eight.

Valcheva led the team on the glass with eight boards, while Mahoukou had seven boards.

Mineral Area shot 35 percent from the field and they were 6 of 25 from beyond the arc.

WNCC, 9-1, will be back in action Tuesday when they host Sheridan College at 5:30 p.m. in a women’s and men’s doubleheader.

WNCC (9-1) 17 20 16 18 – 71

Mineral Area 17 15 16 15 – 63

WNCC

Tishara Morehouse 28, Yuliyana Valcheva 9, R’Manie Pulling 9, Taylor Joplin 5, Lidsey Mohoukou 8, Zarrea Coleman 2, Desmonea Antwine 5, Dakota Duplessis 1, Maddy Campbell 4.

MINERAL AREA

Keanna Williams 11, Natalia Lalic 9, Jada Manase 6, Riana Rangi 7, Rionne Papa 8, Angela Sorrell 4, Tyeshia Mitchell 15, Georgia Sideri 3.