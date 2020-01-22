No. 6 WNCC rolls over Lamar

All 11 Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball players scored as the No. 6-ranked Cougars rolled to a 105-54 win over Lamar Community College in South Sub-region action Tuesday night at Cougar Palace.

The win moves the Cougars to 18-1 on the season and 3-0 in the South sub-region. It was the Cougars 16th straight victory.

WNCC head coach Chad Gibney said it was definitely a team effort.

“We did a nice job of jumping on them early,” he said. “It was a team effort with several people stepping up.”

The Cougars had five players score in double digits in the win. R’Manie scored 13 of her 16 points in the first quarter as the Cougars piled up a 34-16 lead after the opening 10 minutes.

Tishara Morehouse finished with 16 as well with four 3-pointers Yuliyana Valcheva led the Cougars in scoring with 17 points, including five of the first 13 points.

The Cougars also received 15 points from Zarrea Coleman off the bench. Coleman scored eight of her 15 points within the first four minutes of the second quarter.

Maddy Campbell also chipped in 10 points on the night.

The Cougars never trailed in the contest, scoring the first 10 points behind 3-pointers from Pulling and Morehouse. WNCC buried eight of the team’s 15 treys in the first quarter. Pulling had three 3-pointers, while Campbell and Morehouse each had two.

WNCC continued excelling in the second quarter, outscoring Lamar 26-10 for a 60-26 lead at halftime. WNCC had a 14-0 run at one time.

The third quarter saw the Cougars struggle shooting, just barely outscoring Lamar 19-17 to lead 79-43 after 30 minutes.

The final quarter was a different story with the Cougars scoring the first 14 points for a 93-43 lead. WNCC closed out the game on a 9-0 run.

WNCC buried 15 3-pointers in the contest compared to just four for the Lopes. Lamar won the rebound battle 52-50. Morehouse, Valcheva, and Georgia Berry all had eight boards.

WNCC also dished out 24 assists and had 10 steals. Morehouse and Pulling each had six assists, while Morehouse, Coleman, and Dezmonea Antwine each had two steals.

WNCC’s defense was also stellar, holding Lamar to under 30 percent shooting at 29.4 percent. Lamar shot just 19 percent from beyond the arc. WNCC was just opposite as they shot 47.6 percent from the field and 46.9 from beyond the arc.

The Cougars, 18-1, will have a week off before having two games next week when they host Trinidad State Junior College on Tuesday and then Otero Junior College on Friday.

Lamar 16 10 17 11 – 54

WNCC 34 26 19 26 – 105

WNCC

Tishara Morehouse 16, Yuliyana Valcheva 17, Zarrea Coleman 15, Georgia Berry 2, Dezmonea Antwine 6, Dakota Duplessis 7, R’Manie Pulling 16, Naiya Brown 6, Maddy Campbell 10, Taylor Joplin 4, Lidsey Mahoukou 6.

LAMAR

Kiana Walker 14, Tierra Holland 3, Jasmine Holmes 2, Angie Lopez 16, Alison Kulesza 3, Nagua Puot 3, Matisyn Moses 9, Tayler Dossey 1, Graison Moseley 3.