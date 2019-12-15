No. 9 WNCC rolls over LCCC

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The 9th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team received 29 points from Tishara Morehouse and the Cougar women held Laramie County Community College to just four, second-quarter points in registering an 82-54 win over the Golden Eagles in the first day of the LCCC Classic on Friday.

WNCC moves to 14-1 on the season and pushed their winning streak to 12 straight as they get set to battle the Colorado Ballers on Saturday in the second day of the LCCC Classic.

WNCC’s defense was strong in the first half with the Cougars also getting offensive. The Cougars led 21-11 after one quarter. The second quarter saw WNCC put distance between them and the Golden Eagles, outscoring LCCC 29-4 to hold a 50-15 halftime lead.

Both teams netted 24 points in the third period with WNCC lead 74-39.

LCCC outscored WNCC 15-8 in the final 10 minutes but WNCC’s lead was too much to overcome.

WNCC shot 42 percent from the field and were 9 of 33 from beyond the arc. LCCC struggled shooting, hitting just 27 percent from the field and connected on just one of 19 3-pointers.

Morehouse led all scorers with 29 points, including five 3-pointers. Morehouse also had five assists and five steals. Yuliyana Valcheva and Lidsey Mahoukou each had 16 points in the win. Valcheva had seven rebounds and two 3-pointers, while Mahoukou had 10 rebounds and four blocks n the win.

WNCC also picked up 19 steals in the win. Maddy Campbell led the way with four steals. She also had two assists. R’Manie Pulling had five assists in the win.

WNCC 21 29 24 8 – 82

LCCC 11 4 24 15 – 54

WNCC

Tishara Morehouse 29, Yuliyana Valcheva 16, R’Manie Pulling 2, Taylor Joplin 5, Lidsey Mahoukou 16, Dezmonea Antwine 3, Dakota Duplessus 3, Maddy Campbell 8.