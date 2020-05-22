NSAA Adds Expands Sports

The Nebraska School Activities Association Board of Directors voted 7-1 on Thursday to add girls wrestling as an emerging sport. The emerging sport process takes place over a three year period, and allows girls to participate in their school’s wrestling programs and in the emerging girls wrestling programs. However, there will not be a separate state tournament for the girls at this time. Also on Thursday, the NSAA Representative Assembly voted on a measure to make girls wrestling an NSAA sanctioned winter sport. The measure failed by three votes. The Assembly did, however, vote to make bowling an official NSAA winter sport. It is the first time since 1993 that the NSAA has added a sport.