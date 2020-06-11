class="post-template-default single single-post postid-466903 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

NSAA COVID-19 Update – June 11, 2020

BY NSAA | June 11, 2020
Beginning June 18th NSAA member schools are permitted to participate in camps, clinics, and summer leagues in all NSAA sanctioned activities except basketball, football, soccer, and wrestling.

Effective immediately NSAA member schools may hold open gyms for basketball, football, soccer, and wrestling with the following restrictions:

  • Individual skills and workouts only
  • No physical contact with others
  • No sharing of equipment
  • No grouping of students

Open gym supervisors are required to enforce the above restrictions.

Prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff must remain the focus of each NSAA member school.

It is the responsibility of each NSAA member school to comply with:

  1. The above requirements; and,
  2. The NSAA Summer Bylaws

Should the Governor issue further DHMs that would modify the foregoing provisions or other conditions warrant, these requirements will be adjusted.

Any further official updates will be posted on the NSAA website and the NSAA social media platforms.

