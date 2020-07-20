NSAA Fall Sports Announcement: Starting as planned

NSAA – July 20, 2020 The NSAA is preparing to begin the 2020 fall sports season as currently scheduled. First practices for football, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, boys tennis, and softball are set to begin August 10th.

The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, and officials has been our priority as we work to provide activities for our member schools. This will not change, and modifications may have to be made. Please be understanding and flexible as we continue to try to navigate through this pandemic. We will continue to work with the Governor’s office, Nebraska Department of Education, and the local health departments to make the best decisions for your students and our member schools.

To be able to start our activities on time we must be leaders when it comes to best practice, it is a recommendation of the NSAA that schools should:

keep all activities, practices, and scrimmages in-house to avoid interaction with other teams

wear masks when not in competition

keep groups small and attendance recorded

wash your hands regularly

disinfect equipment regularly

stay home if you don’t feel well

stay home if someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19

Our ultimate goal is to return to school to have a full, productive, healthy season and create a great experience for our students. Please, help us achieve this goal.