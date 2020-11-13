class="post-template-default single single-post postid-497273 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

NSAA Makes Changes For Title Games

BY NSAA | November 13, 2020
The NSAA has determined that the State Football Championships will not be played in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium on November 23rd and 24th.

The Class A, B, C1, C2, D1, and D2 State Championship Football Games will be played at home sites on Friday, November 20th.  The higher seed will host in all classes. Game times will be mutually agreed upon by the participating schools.  The host schools will be required to follow the previously established NSAA Post-Season Protocols.    The Class D6 Championship Football Game will proceed as scheduled in Kearney at Cope Stadium on Friday, November 20th.

 

