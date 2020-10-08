NSAA Makes Changes To State Volleyball

LINCOLN — There will be some changes this year to the NSAA’s state volleyball tournament in Lincoln. This year for the first time the event will take place over four days compared to just three in the past. All matches in all classes will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The NSAA board voted 8-0 on Thursday to make those changes. As it stands now, Classes A, B and C-1 will have their first-round matches on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 will follow on Nov. 5th. All semifinals will now be Friday Nov. 6th and finals will be played on Nov. 7th.