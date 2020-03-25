NSAA postpones activities through May 1st

All NSAA activity practices and competitions are suspended through May 1st. These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant. Member schools and student-participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution & Bylaws and activity manuals during this time. The NSAA encourages all member schools to follow CDC, local, state and federal health department recommendations. As more information becomes available, official updates will be posted on the NSAA website and the NSAA social media platforms.