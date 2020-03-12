class="post-template-default single single-post postid-446913 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

NSAA State Boys Basketball Scores & Schedule

BY Jayson Jorgensen | March 12, 2020
Click here for the schedule and scores

 

The stations of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association will broadcast many of the tournament games.

See the schedule below:

Thursday, March 12

3:45 PM

Class D1: Southern Valley vs Osmond

Heard on 93.1 The River (93.1 FM in central Nebraska) 

(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/krvnfm)

7:00 PM 

Class B: Scottsbluff vs. Alliance

Heard on 106.9 The Tail (106.9 FM in the panhandle) 

(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/knebir)

7:00 PM

Class C2: BRLD vs Doniphan-Trumbull

Heard on 107.9 The Bull (107.9 FM in northeast Nebraska) 

(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/kticfm

8:45 PM

Class C2:   Sutton vs Centennial

Heard on 104.9 Max Country (104.9 FM in central/eastern Nebraska) 

(Listen online: https://listen.streamon.fm/ktmxfm)

8:45 PM 

Class D2: Loomis vs Parkview Christian

Heard on 880 KRVN, 106.9 In Kearney and 96.9 in the Holdrege area

(Listen online:https://listen.streamon.fm/krvnam

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved.
