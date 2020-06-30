Five Husker Football players and a football staff member have tested positive for Coronavirus. The Lincoln Journal Star reports those are the results from about 250 athletes and staff tested. Two players and the staff member showed up in Lincoln from other locales and tested positive while the three other players got the virus in the community. Positive tests have popped up this summer at numerous campuses as voluntary summer workouts started for college athletes.
NU announces Covid-19 cases
