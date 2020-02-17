NU Drops Rubber Game To Baylor

Waco, Texas – The Nebraska baseball team (1-2) led Baylor, 2-0, after the top of the third, but the Bears responded with seven unanswered runs on its way to a 7-2 win at Baylor Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. Sophomore lefty Cade Povich, making his Husker debut, threw 4.0 innings and allowed four runs (no earned runs) while recording seven strikeouts and no walks. Bo Blessie (1.1 innings) and Trey Kissack (0.1) came out of the bullpen before Kyle Perry pitched 2.1 no-hit scoreless innings. The Huskers return to action next weekend at the Tony Gwynn Legacy in San Diego, Calif. NU faces San Diego (Friday), San Diego State (Saturday) and Arizona (Sunday, Feb. 23) at the event.