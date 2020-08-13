Lincoln-On the heals of seeing its loyalty to the Big Ten Conference questioned this week, Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green and President Ted Carter released a joint statement on Thursday morning. Both men emphasized NU remains fully committed to being a member of the league. Earlier this week commissioner Kevin Warren said if NU tried to play football games this fall after the league cancelled the season, it could no longer be a member of the conference.
NU fully committed to Big Ten
