Ogallala’s Curtis signs with WNCC volleyball

Ogallala’s Jenna Curtis, who helped the Indians to the district finals this past fall and was the 2-time all-region volleyball player of the year, will continue her collegiate playing at the next level after signing with Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday.

Curtis, Ogallala’s 5-foot-9 outside hitter, finished with 309 kills and 476 digs in the fall. Curtis was named the Keith County News All-Region Volleyball Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Curtis is excited that she gets to continue her volleyball playing.

“I am more than excited to continue my volleyball career and become a college athlete,” she said. “I’ve been dreaming of this since I was in the third grade. I always knew it’s what I wanted to do.”

Curtis, who also plays tennis for the Indians, had plenty of interest for her volleyball talents. Curtis said it was an easy decision to pick WNCC.

“I would say that choosing WNCC was an easy decision for me,” Curtis said. “Before visiting there, I was so concerned that I didn’t know where I was going to go. The day I looked around campus, I already knew this is where I want to spend the next two years.”

Being close to home was also another factor in picking WNCC.

“I choose WNCC because when I visited, everyone on campus was so welcoming and I knew it felt like home,” she said. “I know how much coach Binny [Canales] cares for his girls and that means so much to me.”

Curtis’ volleyball skills were on display the last two years where she earned the region Player of the Year honors for two straight years.

Curtis said being a 2-time player of the year is special to her since Ogallala has produced so many fine volleyball players.

“Being the Player of the Year two years in a row has been a huge accomplishment for me,” she said. “We have had so many talented girls in Ogallala and to be selected Player of the Year was such an honor. I worked so hard every offseason to be better than I was the year before.”

Curtis said she is pleased with her junior and senior seasons.

“The last two years have been big for me personally at Ogallala,” she said. “I have received the player of the year two years in a row, first team all-conference, first team all-area, all-state honorable mention, academic all-state, and the hustle award.

“My senior year here at Ogallala has been the best one yet. We made it further than we did last year, playing in the district final and that’s a big sign of improvement for me.”

Curtis hopes to continue improving in her two years at WNCC.

“My goal for college is to be a successful volleyball player and become better every day,” she said. “I also want to continue to do well in school and find what is best for my future.”

Curtis is planning on studying pre-medicine at WNCC.