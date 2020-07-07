Panhandle Prep All-Star Basketball set for July 17

The 2020 Panhandle Prep All-Star Basketball games became official on Monday with Panhandl Prep Director Neil Baker announcing the games will be played on Friday, July 17th.
The games will take place at WNCC’s Cougar Palace with the girls game at 5:30 and the boys game to follow.
It will be just a one day event for the players, who will arrive on Friday morning, get a few light workouts in and then gametime that night.
Here’s a look at the rosters for the two games:
|RED BOYS–HOME
|BLUE BOYS–AWAY
|COOPER HEUSMAN-CHADRON
|JOEL BAKER-ALLIANCE
|WILL ACKERMAN-CRAWFORD
|KADEN KINDRED-ALLIANCE
|BRYCE SHERRELL-GERING
|BRADYN PALMER-ALLIANCE
|SAMUEL CAJERO-KIMBALL
|TREVOR BERRY-CHADRON
|BEAU HANKS-KIMBALL
|CAEDEN RILEY-LINGLE-FT. LARAMIE
|WYATT STAUFFER-LUSK
|BLAKE LOFINK-MORRILL
|KEATON REICHERT-MITCHELL
|ADAM KROEGER-OGALLALA
|CARTER BROWN-OGALLALA
|TRISTAN HUNTER-SIOUX COUNTY
|JUSTUS GOLDING-PINE BLUFFS
|TOMMY WATSON-SIOUX COUNTY
|MICHAEL SHAIN-PINE BLUFFS
|SAM CLARKSON-SCOTTSBLUFF
|QUENTIN SCOTT-SCOTTSBLUFF
|JASIYA DeOLLOS-SCOTTSBLUFF
|SKYLAR HEINEMAN-SIDNEY
|JACKSON JONES-TORRINGTON
|RED BOYS COACHES:
|BLUE BOYS COACHES:
|JAYSON GREGORY-MITCHELL
|MICHAEL BAKER-ALLIANCE
|MO HANKS-KIMBALL
|TERRY LOFINK-MORRILL
|RED GIRLS-HOME
|BLUE GIRLS-AWAY
|MADISYN HAMAR-CHADRON
|JESSICA WHITEBEAR-BAYARD
|SIERRA GARRETT-GORDON-RUSHVILLE
|JENNA GREENWOOD-KIMBALL
|MAKENZY CHANCELLOR-HEMINGFORD
|CARLI WURDEMAN-KIMBALL
|JUANA PEREZ-MINATARE
|SHANDI HESS-MORRILL
|JAEDY COMMINS-OGALLALA
|HARLEY HILTIBRAND-OGALLALA
|SUZANNA PARKER-SIOUX COUNTY
|KAYLEE WACH-OGALLALA
|YARA GARCIA-SCOTTSBLUFF
|HYLEIGH FORNSTROM-PINE BLUFFS
|AUBRY KRENTZ-SCOTTSBLUFF
|MADDIE FORNSTROM-PINE BLUFFS
|SAMANTHA HILL-TORRINGTON
|SOPHIE HOWARD-PINE BLUFFS
|DANI MASTERSON-TORRINGTON
|DANIELLE BROW-WHEATLAND
|RED GIRLS COACHES:
|BLUE GIRLS COACHES:
|DAVE BOLLISH-SCOTTSBLUFF
|LINDSEY FORBES-PINE BLUFFS
|TYLER KOKE-MINATARE
|CHAUNCEY PEDERSON-KIMBALL
The Dunk Contest finals will be held at halftime of the girls game and then the three-point finals will be held between games that night. There will also be a presentation of scholarship winners at halftime of the boys game.
Panhandle Prep Basketball coming up in less than two weeks with games at Cougar Palace on July 17th.