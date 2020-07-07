Panhandle Prep All-Star Basketball set for July 17

The 2020 Panhandle Prep All-Star Basketball games became official on Monday with Panhandl Prep Director Neil Baker announcing the games will be played on Friday, July 17th.

The games will take place at WNCC’s Cougar Palace with the girls game at 5:30 and the boys game to follow.

It will be just a one day event for the players, who will arrive on Friday morning, get a few light workouts in and then gametime that night.

Here’s a look at the rosters for the two games:

RED BOYS–HOME BLUE BOYS–AWAY COOPER HEUSMAN-CHADRON JOEL BAKER-ALLIANCE WILL ACKERMAN-CRAWFORD KADEN KINDRED-ALLIANCE BRYCE SHERRELL-GERING BRADYN PALMER-ALLIANCE SAMUEL CAJERO-KIMBALL TREVOR BERRY-CHADRON BEAU HANKS-KIMBALL CAEDEN RILEY-LINGLE-FT. LARAMIE WYATT STAUFFER-LUSK BLAKE LOFINK-MORRILL KEATON REICHERT-MITCHELL ADAM KROEGER-OGALLALA CARTER BROWN-OGALLALA TRISTAN HUNTER-SIOUX COUNTY JUSTUS GOLDING-PINE BLUFFS TOMMY WATSON-SIOUX COUNTY MICHAEL SHAIN-PINE BLUFFS SAM CLARKSON-SCOTTSBLUFF QUENTIN SCOTT-SCOTTSBLUFF JASIYA DeOLLOS-SCOTTSBLUFF SKYLAR HEINEMAN-SIDNEY JACKSON JONES-TORRINGTON RED BOYS COACHES: BLUE BOYS COACHES: JAYSON GREGORY-MITCHELL MICHAEL BAKER-ALLIANCE MO HANKS-KIMBALL TERRY LOFINK-MORRILL RED GIRLS-HOME BLUE GIRLS-AWAY MADISYN HAMAR-CHADRON JESSICA WHITEBEAR-BAYARD SIERRA GARRETT-GORDON-RUSHVILLE JENNA GREENWOOD-KIMBALL MAKENZY CHANCELLOR-HEMINGFORD CARLI WURDEMAN-KIMBALL JUANA PEREZ-MINATARE SHANDI HESS-MORRILL JAEDY COMMINS-OGALLALA HARLEY HILTIBRAND-OGALLALA SUZANNA PARKER-SIOUX COUNTY KAYLEE WACH-OGALLALA YARA GARCIA-SCOTTSBLUFF HYLEIGH FORNSTROM-PINE BLUFFS AUBRY KRENTZ-SCOTTSBLUFF MADDIE FORNSTROM-PINE BLUFFS SAMANTHA HILL-TORRINGTON SOPHIE HOWARD-PINE BLUFFS DANI MASTERSON-TORRINGTON DANIELLE BROW-WHEATLAND RED GIRLS COACHES: BLUE GIRLS COACHES: DAVE BOLLISH-SCOTTSBLUFF LINDSEY FORBES-PINE BLUFFS TYLER KOKE-MINATARE CHAUNCEY PEDERSON-KIMBALL

The Dunk Contest finals will be held at halftime of the girls game and then the three-point finals will be held between games that night. There will also be a presentation of scholarship winners at halftime of the boys game.

Panhandle Prep Basketball coming up in less than two weeks with games at Cougar Palace on July 17th.