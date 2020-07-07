class="post-template-default single single-post postid-471543 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Panhandle Prep All-Star Basketball set for July 17

BY Chris Cottrell | July 7, 2020
The 2020 Panhandle Prep All-Star Basketball games became official on Monday with Panhandl Prep Director Neil Baker announcing the games will be played on Friday, July 17th.

The games will take place at WNCC’s Cougar Palace with the girls game at 5:30 and the boys game to follow.

It will be just a one day event for the players, who will arrive on Friday morning, get a few light workouts in and then gametime that night.

Here’s a look at the rosters for the two games:

RED BOYS–HOME BLUE BOYS–AWAY
COOPER HEUSMAN-CHADRON JOEL BAKER-ALLIANCE
WILL ACKERMAN-CRAWFORD KADEN KINDRED-ALLIANCE
BRYCE SHERRELL-GERING BRADYN PALMER-ALLIANCE
SAMUEL CAJERO-KIMBALL TREVOR BERRY-CHADRON
BEAU HANKS-KIMBALL CAEDEN RILEY-LINGLE-FT. LARAMIE
WYATT STAUFFER-LUSK BLAKE LOFINK-MORRILL
KEATON REICHERT-MITCHELL ADAM KROEGER-OGALLALA
CARTER BROWN-OGALLALA TRISTAN HUNTER-SIOUX COUNTY
JUSTUS GOLDING-PINE BLUFFS TOMMY WATSON-SIOUX COUNTY
MICHAEL SHAIN-PINE BLUFFS SAM CLARKSON-SCOTTSBLUFF
QUENTIN SCOTT-SCOTTSBLUFF JASIYA DeOLLOS-SCOTTSBLUFF
SKYLAR HEINEMAN-SIDNEY JACKSON JONES-TORRINGTON
   
RED BOYS COACHES: BLUE BOYS COACHES:
JAYSON GREGORY-MITCHELL MICHAEL BAKER-ALLIANCE
MO HANKS-KIMBALL TERRY LOFINK-MORRILL
   
   
RED GIRLS-HOME BLUE GIRLS-AWAY
MADISYN HAMAR-CHADRON JESSICA WHITEBEAR-BAYARD
SIERRA GARRETT-GORDON-RUSHVILLE JENNA GREENWOOD-KIMBALL
MAKENZY CHANCELLOR-HEMINGFORD CARLI WURDEMAN-KIMBALL
JUANA PEREZ-MINATARE SHANDI HESS-MORRILL
JAEDY COMMINS-OGALLALA HARLEY HILTIBRAND-OGALLALA
SUZANNA PARKER-SIOUX COUNTY KAYLEE WACH-OGALLALA
YARA GARCIA-SCOTTSBLUFF HYLEIGH FORNSTROM-PINE BLUFFS
AUBRY KRENTZ-SCOTTSBLUFF MADDIE FORNSTROM-PINE BLUFFS
SAMANTHA HILL-TORRINGTON SOPHIE HOWARD-PINE BLUFFS
DANI MASTERSON-TORRINGTON DANIELLE BROW-WHEATLAND
   
RED GIRLS COACHES: BLUE GIRLS COACHES:
DAVE BOLLISH-SCOTTSBLUFF LINDSEY FORBES-PINE BLUFFS
TYLER KOKE-MINATARE CHAUNCEY PEDERSON-KIMBALL

 

The Dunk Contest finals will be held at halftime of the girls game and then the three-point finals will be held between games that night. There will also be a presentation of scholarship winners at halftime of the boys game.

Panhandle Prep Basketball coming up in less than two weeks with games at Cougar Palace on July 17th.

