Pioneers bats bounce back in win at Hastings

Everything came full circle for Western Nebraska Wednesday night beating the Sodbusters 11-3 and ending their three game losing streak.

The bottom of the lineup for the Pios was stellar going a combined 9-16 with six RBI’s. Dylan Gerard went 3-5 with two RBI’s; Gabe Togia went 2-3 with 2 RBI’s; Luis Alcantara went 2-4 with an RBI; and Thomas Gavello went 2-4 with an RBI.

With Bradley Mullan on the mound for the Pioneers there was going to be a good chance that Western would only need to put up a couple of runs to get the victory. The squad ended up doing so plus more. Through three innings Sodbusters starting pitcher Nate Zyzda was matching Mullan for every pitch, but things went downhill for the righty very quickly in the fourth. Sam Hillyer got the scoring started with an RBI triple into the right centerfield gap. After the five-hole hitter Brady Lavoie walked and stole second in the next at-bat , Dylan Gerard hit a two RBI single to put the Pioneers up 3-0. They would go on to score two more runs and put Hastings winning hopes out of reach.

Mullan would go onto to finish the fifth allowing one run on five strikeouts and five walks. If you think the Gonzaga freshman had an amazing ERA before, it now sits at a whopping 0.48 on the season. Cameron Skinner and Mikto Barkman finished the job for Mullan in relief with Skinner giving up two runs in three innings, and Barkman throwing a scoreless ninth.

Going back to the offense, the Pioneer bats ended up scoring three in the sixth, two in the seventh, and one in the ninth to finish the game by a final score of 11-3. This win for the Pioneers moved their record to 9-11 and one game back of the Sodbusters who are second in the Clark Division. The Pios will try for the road series win today when they throw out the lefty Chandler Young for his first start of the season.