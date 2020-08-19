Pioneers lose twice in Hastings

The Western Nebraska Pioneers dropped both ends of a doubleheader on Tuesday night in Hastings, falling to the Sodbusters by the scores of 9-1 and 13-1.
These two teams will wrap up the season tonight with a 5:35 MT start at Duncan Field.
Here’s a quick box score look at yesterday’s action:
GM 1
Pioneers 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 2
Sodbusters 2 0 0 2 5 0 x 9 12 2
LP: Tyler Zimmerman, Midland University
RBI: Zach Schmitz, Midland University
GM 2
Pioneers 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 2
Sodbusters 1 0 4 5 2 1 x 13 15 1
LP: Cameron Harrington, Midland University
RBI: Travis Wunderlin, Midland University