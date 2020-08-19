Pioneers lose twice in Hastings

The Western Nebraska Pioneers dropped both ends of a doubleheader on Tuesday night in Hastings, falling to the Sodbusters by the scores of 9-1 and 13-1.

These two teams will wrap up the season tonight with a 5:35 MT start at Duncan Field.

Here’s a quick box score look at yesterday’s action:

GM 1

Pioneers 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 2

Sodbusters 2 0 0 2 5 0 x 9 12 2

LP: Tyler Zimmerman, Midland University

RBI: Zach Schmitz, Midland University

GM 2

Pioneers 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 2

Sodbusters 1 0 4 5 2 1 x 13 15 1

LP: Cameron Harrington, Midland University

RBI: Travis Wunderlin, Midland University