class="post-template-default single single-post postid-479954 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Pioneers lose twice in Hastings

BY Chris Cottrell | August 19, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
Pioneers lose twice in Hastings
(MGN Online/Image Id: 489043)

The Western Nebraska Pioneers dropped both ends of a doubleheader on Tuesday night in Hastings, falling to the Sodbusters by the scores of 9-1 and 13-1.

These two teams will wrap up the season tonight with a 5:35 MT start at Duncan Field.

Here’s a quick box score look at yesterday’s action:

GM 1

Pioneers        1 0 0 0 0 0 0     1 2 2

Sodbusters  2 0 0 2 5 0 x     9 12 2

LP: Tyler Zimmerman, Midland University

RBI: Zach Schmitz, Midland University

GM 2

Pioneers       0 0 1 0 0 0 0     1    4     2

Sodbusters  1 0 4 5 2 1 x    13  15 1

LP: Cameron Harrington, Midland University

RBI: Travis Wunderlin, Midland University

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: