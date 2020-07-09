Pioneers salvage series finale, stop six-game slide

Losing two of three games may not have been what the Western Nebraska Pioneers set out to do for their early week series against the Hastings Sodbusters, but they closed out the series on a positive note when they posted an 8-6 win in Wednesday’s finale.

Guided by a pair of home runs by right fielder Blaine Ray, the Pioneers offense was able to push across eight runs on 13 hits. The 13 hits were the most in a Pioneers game since their 23-5 bludgeoning of the Pierre Trappers on opening weekend.

The fun began for Ray in the bottom of the second as he turned on a fastball from Sodbusters starter Nate Zyzda and disposed of it over the left field wall. When asked about hitting his first round tripper of the season Ray said, “(It) Feels great, I have been struggling lately and it felt good to finally hit one out.”

The Sodbusters were able to tack on a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, taking a brief 2-1 lead before Zyzda fell apart in the bottom half of the inning. The 7-8-9 hitters in the Pioneers lineup strung together three singles, including an RBI single off the bat of second baseman Thomas Gavello. Jason Luke put the proverbial nail in the coffin in Zyzda’s night with a bases clearing two-out double to give the Pios a 5-2 lead.

Hastings got one of those runs back in the top of the fifth, but the Pioneers added a couple of insurance markers in the bottom half of the frame when Ray and Spencer Marenco came through with RBI extra-base hits. Ray blasted his second home run of the night and Marenco, who led Western Nebraska for the game with three hits and two RBIs, doubled to center to make it 8-3.

Hastings attempted to make things interesting, scoring three in the top of the 6th, but Coach Ryan Sires turned to Paul Panduro to get the final nine outs of the ball game. Panduro, a Scottsbluff native and freshman and Western Nebraska Junior College, hurled three scoreless innings while allowing only one hit and striking out a pair. Since being lit up in June 28th’s 15-5 loss to Pierre, Panduro has been near unhittable, stringing together six shutout innings while opposing batters are hitting a measly .167 against the right-hander.

The Pioneers will be without tonight’s starting pitcher Jay Baggs for the rest of the 2020 Expedition League season. With the shutdown of Boise State’s baseball program, Baggs has to find a new home, and he will use the remainder of the summer to tour different campuses.

Western Nebraska will begin a two-city road trip beginning tomorrow against the Moo in Fremont while Hastings will head home to start a two-game series against the 6-6 Souris Valley Sabre Dogs. The Sodbusters and Pioneers will meet again on Saturday for a quick weekend series in Hastings.